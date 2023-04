President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has relieved Polina Lysenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

This is stated in decree No. 233 of April 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decree, Lysenko was released following the submitted application.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2021, Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to create a Center for Countering Disinformation.

In April 2021, Zelenskyy appointed the head of the Department of International Legal Cooperation and Asset Recovery of the Prosecutor General’s Office Polina Lysenko as the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

In August 2021, it became known that Lysenko was going on maternity leave, her first deputy Andrii Shapovalov became the acting head of the Center.