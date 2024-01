Aggressor country russia in the coming weeks may try to attack in the border areas of the Belgorod and Kharkiv Regions.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces, Colonel Eero Rebo has stated this, ERR reports.

According to his forecasts, an attempt to attack the border of the Kharkiv Region will be made in order to distract the Ukrainian military from the Kupiansk axis, which is under the main attack of russian troops.

According to him, on the Donetsk axis the most active battles are near Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Donetsk.

"And it is clear that the main emphasis in the offensive is on Avdiivka, where, according to reports, putin's units were also seen as conducting reconnaissance and various maneuvers inside the city. But this does not mean that they managed to break through or that they impede the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the Colonel said.

He noted that on the Zaporizhzhia axis, active battles mainly take place south of Velyka Novosilka, where neither side is moving forward.

On the Kherson axis, Ukrainian units maintain a bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnieper, linking units of the russian armed forces there, which could not push back Ukrainians despite various offensive attempts.

Recall, on January 21, the spokesperson for the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Volodymyr Fitio, said that in the area of the village of Krokhmalne, Kharkiv Region, Ukrainian defenders moved to reserve positions in order to save the lives of the fighters.