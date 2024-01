In Odesa, they plan to launch the Odesa - Chisinau bus transfer to the International Airport of Chisinau to transport passengers who have plane tickets.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Together with Ukrainian and Moldovan border guards and representatives of the EUBAM mission, we held a meeting where we discussed the mechanism for the future transfer," he wrote.

Kiper explained how it would work.

Registration of passengers in an electronic system with the attachment of a copy of a plane ticket with the departure from Chisinau, indication of personal data and information about military records, as well as the need to ensure the transportation of persons with disabilities. Formation of passenger groups 2-3 days before departure of flights from Chisinau (main: Chisinau - Istanbul, Chisinau - Warsaw, Chisinau - Vienna). Departure of a bus with pre-registered passengers from Odesa. Transportation of passengers on the bus with accelerated passage of customs and border procedures (no more than 30 minutes of the bus stay in the control area). The total planned travel time is 4 hours. Arrival of the bus at the airport.

Kiper noted that such a project should accelerate the passage of Ukrainians heading to the Chisinau International Airport and unload checkpoints across the border (primarily in the area of ​ ​ the Maiaky-Palanca-Udobne municipal complex).

He added that the organized transportation of passengers will also reduce the load on the roads of the region by cars and improve the level of public service in the field of international transportation.

"We will do everything in order to launch the first buses in the near future!" he promised.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill on the ratification of an intergovernmental agreement with Moldova on the construction of a bridge over the Dniester, which will become a key element of the Kyiv-Chisinau transport corridor.