Cabinet greenlights construction of a bridge over Dniester on common border with Moldova

At its meeting on August 8, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the bill on the ratification of the intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a bridge across the Dniester River, which will become a key element of the transport corridor of Kyiv - Chisinau.

This follows from a statement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Ukrainian exporters will have a convenient way to South-Eastern Europe and will increase the volume of export of goods," he said.

Shmyhal emphasized the importance of integrating Ukraine's markets with Europe in the context of export promotion.

In particular, over 15,000 transit declarations were processed in the NCTS system during the ten months of the "customs visa-free" period.

"The joint transit regime minimizes administrative costs for business, speeds up the processing of customs declarations, and promotes more intensive movement of goods. The integration of Ukrainian customs into the European one is a direct path to transparency and reducing opportunities for violations," Shmyhal.

According to him, only in the first seven months of 2023 Ukraine exported more than 40 million tons of agricultural and food industry products, or almost 70% of exports for the whole of 2022.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Moldova will build a border crossing over the Dniester River.