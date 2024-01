Air Force tells how many Il-76 aircraft russia has and why their loss not important for enemy

Russia currently has about a hundred Il-76 cargo-carrying aircraft, including those of a military nature, in service.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon.

"We also have such planes in service. Military transport aviation, which was based in Melitopol. These planes are powerful, heavy, they fly all over the world. They carry cargo of a military nature, as well as others. Russia has about a hundred such planes," Ihnat said.

According to him, everyone knows that for the russians "the lives of pilots and one or two planes are not a serious loss in their inhuman bloody regime."

"You've seen the story of the Wagner PMC. How many aircraft have been downed by the Wagner fighters. You're generally surprised that russia won't mourn or grieve for what was lost," the Air Force spokesman added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of February 24, information appeared on social networks and mass media about the crash of a russian Il-76 military transport aircraft in the Belgorod Oblast.

On January 24, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine stated that Ukraine does not have reliable and comprehensive information about who exactly was on board the russian IL-76 aircraft and how many.

On January 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will insist on an international investigation into the circumstances of the downing of the russian Il-76 plane.