Ukrzaliznytsia in 2023 built most freight cars in last 5 years

In 2023, the Ukrzaliznytsia Joint Stock Company built 528 freight cars at its own facilities, which is a record indicator over the past 5 years.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, 427 fitting platforms were manufactured.

It is noted that last year the production of a prototype grain truck and serial production of 50 dump cars and 50 hopper cars was started.

"Ukrzaliznytsia also built a grain truck at its own facilities, which is optimally adapted for transportation along the 1520 and 1435 tracks. Most of the components and materials for it are domestic," the report said.

In 2023, the production of crushed stone increased by 33% to 2.7 million tons, sleepers - by 6% to 867,000 pieces.

Another five-year record in 2023 was the production of reinforced concrete structures, which grew by 10.5% compared to 2022 to 6,937 cubic meters.

In addition, in 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia mastered 47 new nomenclatures in production.

"37,000 units of various products were manufactured: a spine beam and a side beam, container stops, a brake shoe, shock absorbers for an absorbing apparatus, aluminum door frames, compressors, generators of passenger cars. The savings amounted to about UAH 120 million. The company plans for 2024, in particular, an increase in the volume of overhaul of locomotives at the facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia factories by 15% and electric trains by 8%, an increase in the production of crushed stone due to orders from third-party customers, the development of new products and technologies," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia in 2023 reduced the volume of cargo transportation by 1.5% to 148.4 million tons compared to 2022.