President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the military to prepare plans to strengthen the defense of frontline and border territories from russian air terror.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, talking about the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I heard a report on the defense of frontline and border areas, especially from russian air terror. Instructed to prepare detailed plans for further cover of cities, communities and critical facilities from air," he wrote.

The Staff heard reports from commanders on the state of affairs at the front.

Another focus of attention was shells.

"Another focus of attention is shells. Search for new contracts, interaction with partners in terms of international technical assistance rhythmicity, constant increase of own production. Also drones, work to increase both volumes and range of use," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, John Kirby, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the U.S. National Security Council, said that the Ukrainian air defense forces were forced to skimp on missiles during the repulse of russia's massive attack on January 23, since there is still uncertainty about subsequent deliveries from the United States.