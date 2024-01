Ukraine's air defense forces were forced to save missiles during a missile attack on Tuesday, January 23, as there is still uncertainty about the next U.S. deliveries.

This was stated by the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, at a briefing.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) "made difficult decisions" about how many air defense missiles to use since the lack of a decision on the continuation of funding for military aid from the United States forces to leave some of the missiles "for another day."

"We don't see any serious push by the russians for any kind of ground offensive, and I don't rule out that they won't try to do that ... but what they are doing is trying to disable Ukrainian air defense systems, and those air defense systems are quite effectively knocking a lot of things out of the sky that fly in. They obviously don't care that they don't hit everything, but that's why it's so important that we get this extra funding because, as I said before, the Ukrainians made the tough decisions on the battlefield about what they're going to shoot and what they're going to save for another day," Kirby said.

Speaking at a briefing on January 23, Kirby noted that "attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, and districts are again not something that Putin did not shy away from in the past in order to break the will of the Ukrainian population and its defense."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, after Christmas, the United States of America provided the last package of military aid to Ukraine, for which funds were allocated. Congressional support is needed to resume the flow of aid.

On December 29, U.S. President Joe Biden called on Congress to approve new funding for aid to Ukraine against the background of the russian federation's massive attack on Ukraine. He emphasized that air defense systems are "vitally important" for the protection of the civilian population.