Occupiers closed Lysychansk to entry, only people with local registration allowed in - Regional Military Admin

The russian occupiers again closed the city of Lysychansk, Luhansk Region, to entry.

This was announced today, January 26, by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor.

It is reported that only people with local registration are allowed into the city.

"No other documents are valid - neither temporary passes, nor confirmation of the fact of the presence of real estate on the territory of the city. The russian military says that the blockade of the settlement will continue until a separate order," Lysohor said in the message.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 15, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, stated that the goal of the russian invaders in 2024 remains to reach the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

In October 2023, the Kremlin allocated the Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk-Rubizhne agglomeration under the full control of its subject, the Republic of Tatarstan.

We will remind, as of October 2023, almost 2,000 residents of the Luhansk Region were considered missing, and another 87 people are in captivity.