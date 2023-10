Kremlin transfers occupied lands of Luhansk Region under control of Tatarstan - National Resistance Center

The Kremlin allocated the Sievierodonetsk - Lysychansk - Rubizhne agglomeration under the full control of its subject, the Republic of Tatarstan.

This was announced by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the NRC, a delegation from Tatarstan led by its Prime Minister Alexei Yesoshyn made an illegal visit to the occupied territory of the Luhansk Region.

They paid special attention to the city of Lysychansk.

They announced the implementation of demonstration projects, which should demonstrate "infrastructure restoration" and construction.

For the workers arriving from this region, the local occupation administrations allocate housing, which they recognized as "ownerless".

At the same time, Tatarstan oversees a program to re-educate local youth.

According to the information of the NRC, during October, about two hundred children were taken to the Kazan "Zarechye" camp.

Along with activities aimed at changing their national self-identification, phygital competitions (a combination of virtual game environments and real physical games) were also held there.

It is possible that in the future, children will be recruited into drone control units on the battlefield.

Tatarstan will also finance the opening of testing centers under the "Ready for Work and Defense" program.

This is a modern Russian form of sports and paramilitary training of young people with a mandatory propaganda component and agitation for participation in such paramilitary organizations as the Young Army or youth activity of putin's United Russia party.

Earlier, the Kremlin transferred control over temporarily occupied Donetsk to the group of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, residents of the occupied territories are forced to donate blood for the needs of wounded soldiers of the russian federation.