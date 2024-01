Ukraine is working on preparing the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Information about the possible arrival of Orban in Ukraine was confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna in a comment to Reuters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Stefanishyna, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Hungary plan to meet on January 29 in Uzhhorod.

During this meeting, one of the topics for discussion may be the visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister to Ukraine.

If the diplomats manage to reach an agreement, then this will be the first visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the start of a full-scale russian invasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of December, Orban said that he accepted the invitation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold a bilateral meeting.

The Prime Minister of Hungary at a meeting of the European Council on December 14 vetoed the decision to allocate EUR 50 billion from the EU budget to help Ukraine.