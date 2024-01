The Armed Forces of Ukraine warn of danger in the border areas of the Sumy Region both due to artillery and aircraft shelling of the invaders, and due to the activity of sabotage groups of the russian federation.

The commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the border areas of the Sumy Region, fighting continues, which poses a serious threat to both military and civilian residents. The enemy army uses a variety of weapons, including artillery and aviation. A big threat is the activity of enemy sabotage groups," he wrote.

Naiev noted that the Ukrainian military, which is on defense, actively counteracts the attempts of enemy saboteurs.

The North Operational Command conducts ongoing training of counter-sabotage groups to prepare the military to detect and neutralize the enemy attempting to cross the border.

"Counter-sabotage groups have repeatedly demonstrated their effectiveness in neutralizing enemy saboteurs, so their readiness for action is extremely important," said Lieutenant General.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November Naiev reported that sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the russian army are constantly trying to break through the Ukrainian border and enter the territory of the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions; 9-10 such attempts are recorded each month.

In early January, it was reported that the situation on the border of the Chernihiv Region, Kharkiv Region and Sumy Region is tense, the occupiers constantly shell these territories and actively use sabotage and reconnaissance groups. The Sumy Region suffers from saboteurs the most.

In particular, in the Chernihiv Region, a russian sabotage group shot a civilian car. The attack killed a man.