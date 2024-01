Russian troops increased number of offensive and assault actions in Tavria axis - Tarnavskyi

During the day, the russian occupation forces increased the number of assaults in the Tavria axis.

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), announced this.

"The russian occupiers have increased the number of offensive and assault actions. In the operational zone of the Tavria OSTG, the enemy carried out 10 airstrikes, carried out 50 combat clashes and fired 624 artillery shells," the message says.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders maintain the defense and carry out active actions in the specified axes.

"The total losses of the enemy last day amounted to 480 people and 23 units of military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, 2 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 6 artillery systems, 5 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment. The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2 enemy ammunition depots.

161 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed," the commander added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the situation at the front is worsening. Over the past day, 82 combat clashes with the enemy took place.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit russian engineers who were building a previously destroyed railway bridge in the Donetsk Region.