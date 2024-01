In the Avdiyivka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary.

"Over the past 24 hours, 82 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 19 air strikes, launched 68 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, as a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are casualties among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the General Staff said in a statement.

The following were hit by airstrikes: Komisarove, Kharkiv Region; Serebriansk forestry, Luhansk Region; Terny, Rozdolivka, Druzhkivka, Avdiyivka, Heorhiyivka, Novomykhaylivka, Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region; Stavky, Mykolaiv Region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Regions came under artillery fire.

In the Kupyansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 6 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Tabayivka, Kharkiv Region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman axis, 5 attacks by invaders were repelled in Terny, Torske, Donetsk Region, and another 2 attacks near Makiyivka, Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut axis, the Defense Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka, Donetsk Region.

"In the Avdiyivka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers are firmly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 6 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiyivka and another 10 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske, Donetsk Region," the General Staff reports.

In the Maryinka axis, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiyivka, Pobieda and Novomykhaylivka of the Donetsk Region, where 25 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk axis, 6 attacks by russian troops southeast of Vodiane, Zolota Nyva and west of Staromayorske of the Donetsk Region were repelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukrainian fighters repelled 3 enemy attacks southeast of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

"In the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock out our units from their occupied positions. Over the past day, the enemy has carried out 6 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops. Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses on the occupying troops in manpower and equipment, are exhausting the enemy along the entire front line," the General Staff added.

During the past day, units of the missile forces struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 more important target of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Special Operations Forces’ fighters destroyed a russian armored combat vehicle that was shelling the right bank of the Kherson Region.