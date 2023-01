Number Of Bank Outlets Down 1,349 To 5,336 In 2022

In 2022, the number of bank outlets decreased by 1,349 units to 5,336.

This is evidenced by NBU data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of January 1 of the current year, there were 5,336 active structural divisions of banks in Ukraine.

Last year, the NBU withdrew 4 banks with 301 outlets from the market.

In particular, these are Megabank (153 outlets), Sberbank (85 outlets), Sich bank (62 outlets) and Prominvestbank (1 outlet).

The largest regional network in Ukraine at the beginning of the current year is: PrivatBank - 1,210 outlets, Oschadbank - 1,182, Raiffeisen Bank - 350, UkrSibbank - 233 outlets and FUIB - 226 outlets.

In 2021, the number of bank outlets decreased from 7,134 to 6,685 branches.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the number of bank outlets decreased from 8,002 to 7,134.

In 2019, the number of bank outlets decreased by 507 out of 8,509 branches.

The number of non-bank financial market participants decreased from 1,522 (as of November 30) to 1,459 (as of December 31) in December.