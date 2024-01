Russian invaders have transferred the large landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak damaged in August 2023 from Novorossiysk to the Sevastopol Bay.

The spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Navy noted that due to significant damage, it is unlikely that the ship will be seen during combat missions in the near future.

"As for its possible participation in the protection and defense of the water area or other training and combat activities, it can hardly do this,” said Pletenchuk.

According to him, it is likely that the ship was transferred to the occupied Crimea to carry out repairs.

"After the damage received last season, it is in repair. Most likely, it was for this purpose that it was brought there from Novorossiysk. Therefore, you should not expect any more exploits from it," said the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy.

Pletenchuk also said that the russians tried to disguise the damaged ship.

"You can mask in different ways. For example, half of the ship can be painted in a different color. And from afar it will seem that this is a different object. But, of course, such a huge ship as the 775th project is virtually impossible to disguise," the Navy spokesman added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 4, 2023, naval drones attacked the naval base in Novorossiysk and damaged the large landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak, the special operation was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of the terrorist country of russia recognized the attack, but, as always, announced its "repulse." After some time, footage of the ship hit the network. Agency sources in the SSU confirmed a special operation in Novorossiysk Bay, as a result of which the Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship was damaged.