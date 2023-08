Russian ship Olenegorsky Gornyak was damaged as a result of operation of SSU and Navy of Ukraine - sources

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are behind the attack by surface drones on the port of Novorossiysk, where the large landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak was damaged.

Ukrainian News Agency was told about this by sources in the SSU.

Sources in the service said that the special operation to attack the naval base of the occupiers in Novorossiysk was planned and implemented by the SSU and the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the attack, the large landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak was damaged.

The occupiers' ship suffered a serious hole and is currently unable to perform combat missions.

It will be recalled that earlier today the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of Russia announced that Novorossiysk was attacked by two surface drones.

The occupiers announced the alleged destruction of all drones and the absence of damage to the security ships and port infrastructure.

The Russians did not report anything about the damage to the large landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak.

At the same time, Telegram channels have already shared dozens of photos and videos showing that the Olenegorsky Gornyak has a strong roll due to the accumulation of water due to damage.