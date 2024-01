Russian terrorists launched two waves of Shahed kamikaze drones into southern Ukraine overnight into January 25, and Odesa became the main target of the attack. As a result of the attack, residential buildings and warehouses were damaged, and six people were wounded.

This follows from a statement by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine posted on Telegram.

It is noted that 11 kamikaze drones were successfully shot down by air defense systems: 10 in the Odesa region and one in the Mykolayiv Region.

The enemy used advanced tactical techniques, performing low-flying maneuvers and fighting defense systems.

One of the downed drones hit a residential building in the Khadzhybeiskyi District of Odesa, causing a fire. Several apartments were damaged, and one person received burns and was hospitalized.

Another mentioned drone, having fallen, broke through the roof of a two-story building in the city's Prymorskyi District.

Another UAV also crashed in the same residential area, near a house that had already been damaged by a previous attack. The explosion shattered the glazing of nearby buildings, destroying a car parked in the yard and damaging others.

In addition, the enemy targeted the warehouse of a furniture factory in the industrial District of Odesa. The ignition of flammable substances caused a huge fire.

A man riding a bicycle fell to the ground as a result of the impact. He was injured by debris from the explosion. The victim was given medical assistance.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Thursday, January 25, the russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with Shaheds. Two enemy drones targeted the territory of the enterprise in the Kryvyi Rih District, as a result of which a fire broke out.