Ukraine has right to defense and to destroy aggressor’s means of air attack - Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk, commenting on the crash of the Il-76 aircraft in the Belgorod Region (russia), said that Ukraine has the right to defense and to destroy the means of air attack of the aggressor country.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Lieutenant General noted that during the day of January 24, russian propaganda directed a fake flow of information to the external audience, thus trying to discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the world community.

"The goal is obvious - they want to reduce international support for our state. It won't work! Ukraine has the right to defense and to destroy the means of air attack of the aggressor," he wrote.

Oleshchuk stressed that cities such as Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia are under fire every day and every night from enemy missiles, bombs and drones.

The Air Force does everything to get the enemy both in the sky and on the ground.

"The Air Force was beating, is beating and will be beating the enemy wherever it is, protect our citizens from terrorist attacks by the enemy," he said.

Oleshchuk noted that lots of russian aircraft together with crews will never be able to terrorize Ukrainian people thanks to the successful work of the Air Force.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have more and more tools and capabilities to get the enemy where it does not expect it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on information about the alleged downing of a russian plane with Ukrainian prisoners, noted that it is necessary to establish all the facts, and said that Ukraine will insist on an international investigation.

On the morning of February 24, information appeared on social networks and the media about the fall of the russian Il-76 military transport plane in the Belgorod Region.

Russian officials and propagandists began to claim that there were allegedly 65 captured Ukrainian troops on board the plane, who were transported to the Belgorod Region for exchange. The crew was russian.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that an exchange of prisoners was planned for Wednesday, but it did not take place.

The Defense Intelligence also said that Ukraine does not have reliable and comprehensive information about who was on board the russian Il-76 plane and in what number.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an official statement that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to take measures to destroy the means of delivery, control over the airspace to destroy the terrorist threat, including in the Belgorod-Kharkiv direction.