The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) opened a criminal investigation into the plane crash of the IL-76 aircraft of the russian air force in the Belgorod Oblast of russia.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the SSU.

The investigation is carried out under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

The Security Service of Ukraine is carrying out a series of measures to clarify all the circumstances of the plane crash.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

No further details were specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the alleged downing of a russian plane with Ukrainian prisoners, said that all the facts must be established and that Ukraine will insist on an international investigation.

On the morning of February 24, social networks and mass media published information about the crash of a russian Il-76 military transport plane in the Belgorod Oblast.

Russian officials and propagandists began to claim that 65 captured Ukrainian servicemen were allegedly on board the plane, who were being transported to the Belgorod Oblast for exchange. The crew was russian.

The Defense Intelligence confirmed that an exchange of prisoners was planned, but it did not take place.

The Defense Intelligence also stated that Ukraine does not have reliable and comprehensive information about who exactly was on board the russian IL-76 aircraft and how many.