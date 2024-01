SSU is behind attack on oil refinery in russian Tuapse - sources

An oil refinery in the russian city of Tuapse was attacked by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

This was reported to the Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

Our sources confirm that it was the drones of the Security Service that attacked this important object for the enemy.

According to interlocutors, after two powerful explosions, a large-scale fire started there tonight.

Sources specify that the primary oil processing facility, namely the vacuum and atmospheric columns, was damaged.

"The SSU is striking deep into the russian federation and continues attacks on objects that are not only important for the russian economy, but also provide fuel to enemy troops. There will be many surprises to come, systematic work continues," the source said.

We will remind that a few days ago the SSU conducted a special operation at the oil terminal Ust-Luga Oil in the Leningrad Oblast.

According to the media, after attacks of the SSU, sea deliveries of crude oil from russia fell to a minimum.

This severely affects russian exports, which means that it reduces the resources that the russian federation can spend on war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian federation reported a large-scale fire at an oil depot in Tuapse, the height of the flame reached 70 meters.