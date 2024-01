The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided a record-breaking EUR 2.1 billion to Ukraine in 2023, after EUR 1.7 billion in 2022.

This follows from a statement by the bank, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The EBRD has significantly increased the volume of investments since the russian invasion in February 2022 and already, in October 2023, exceeded its goal of investing EUR 3 billion in Ukraine during the years 2022-23.

Also, in 2023, EBRD managers decided to increase the bank's paid-up capital by EUR 4 billion to EUR 34 billion in order to provide further support to Ukraine.

Investments in Ukraine during the war are planned to continue at around EUR 1.5 billion per year, with the capital increase providing the opportunity to double this amount when the time comes for recovery.

In 2022-2023, the EBRD also managed to mobilize about EUR 1.6 billion of donor funds for Ukraine, including unfunded guarantees.

In 2023, the EBRD committed EUR 1 billion to the private sector, including EUR 600 million in loans through partner financial institutions in Ukraine and EUR 400 million under its Trade Facilitation Programme.

The EBRD currently has five priority investment areas in Ukraine: energy security, vital infrastructure, food security, trade, and private sector support.

In addition to financing, the EBRD continues to support reforms in Ukraine, the implementation of which is an important guarantee not only of further private sector investments but also of Ukraine's further movement towards EU membership.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the EBRD invested EUR 1 billion in the economy of Ukraine in 2021.

The EBRD reduced investments in Ukraine by EUR 300 million and provided EUR 812 million in 2020 compared to 2019 (EUR 1.1 billion).