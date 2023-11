The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company attracted a loan of EUR 200 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

This follows from a statement by Naftogaz, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The credit agreement will enter into force after the state guarantee has been issued.

"This is a very important step for strengthening the energy stability of our country in the conditions of war. I am sincerely grateful to the EBRD and Matteo Patrone directly for the cooperation and consistent support of Ukraine in this difficult time," said Oleksii Chernyshov, the board chairperson of Naftogaz.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June 2022, Naftogaz attracted a credit line of EUR 300 million from the EBRD for the purchase of gas.