The Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the U.S. National Security Council, John Kirby, has stated that no major push by the russians towards any ground offensive is observed. At the same time, he did not rule out that the russian army would try to advance after the soil hardening due to changes in weather conditions.

He said this at a briefing at the White House, the press service quotes.

“We don’t see a lot of movement on the battlefront from east to south. Neither side is really making a lot of progress, and we’re not seeing any major push by the Russians to some sort of ground offensive. And I’m not ruling out that they might not try to pursue that when the ground gets a little harder,” the message says.

At the same time, Kirby stressed that the russian army is trying to overwhelm Ukrainian air defense systems, which "have been pretty effective at knocking a lot of this stuff out of the sky.”

“Things get through, obviously. They don’t t hit everything. But that’s why it’s so critical that we get this supplemental funding, because, as I said earlier, the Ukrainians are making some tough decisions on the battlefield about what they’re going to shoot and what they’re going to save for another day. And the Russians know that,” he emphasized.

Kirby called the intense shelling of the russian federation an attempt to "break the back" of the Ukrainian people, as well as an attempt to force Ukrainians to continue to use munitions in defense of themselves.

Recall that earlier the Financial Times reported that the russian army may be planning a large-scale offensive in Ukraine this summer. The goal of the summer offensive of the russian federation may be the complete capture of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the situation at the front in Ukraine remains extremely tense due to a lack of ammunition and air defense systems with missiles. He noted that the situation is perhaps even more serious than the one almost two years ago, at the start of the russian invasion.