More serious than it was two years ago. Kuleba comments on situation at front

The situation at the front in Ukraine remains extremely tense due to the lack of ammunition and air defense systems with missiles. According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, in an interview with Bild, it is perhaps even more serious than it was almost two years ago, since the beginning of the russian invasion.

Kuleba noted that the massive missile attack that occurred in the morning of January 23 shows the need for Ukraine to get more air defense systems and the corresponding missiles for them.

"Even with a significant increase in production in Ukraine, we continue to see that the Western defense industry cannot provide the necessary volume of production," the Minister added.

According to him, the needs of Ukraine in this direction significantly exceed the capabilities of Western countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the eighteenth meeting of Ramstein, the allies will discuss the continuation of military aid to Kyiv, despite the underfunding of the United States.

Meanwhile, the United States of America does not have any reliable evidence of misuse or illegal transfer to third parties of American weapons provided to Ukraine.