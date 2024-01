Banks issue loans to agrarians for UAH 3 billion since year beginning

Since the beginning of 2024, a total of 375 Ukrainian agricultural enterprises have received loans for UAH 3 billion.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, loans in the amount of almost UAH 1 billion were obtained under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9 program.

The Kyiv (UAH 1.6 billion), Kharkiv (UAH 195 million), Chernihiv (UAH 162 million), Lviv (UAH 145 million), Dnipropetrovsk (UAH 111 million), and Vinnytsia (UAH 108 million) Regions are the leaders in lending volume during this period.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, almost 14,000 Ukrainian agricultural enterprises received loans for UAH 78.8 billion, which is by 17.5% less than in 2022.

In 2022, 43,648 agricultural producers received loans in the amount of UAH 95.5 billion.