Banks Issue Loans Of UAH 95.5 Billion To Farmers In 2022 - Agrarian Policy Ministry

In 2022, under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9 program, 43,648 agricultural producers attracted loans worth UAH 95.5 billion.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2022, farmers received UAH 95.467 billion in loans. Under the program of state guarantees in the amount of 80% - UAH 24.722 billion," said the statement.

The largest volume of loans was received by farmers of the Kyiv (UAH 15.5 billion), Vinnytsia (UAH 10.2 billion), Kirovohrad (UAH 8.6 billion), Dnipropetrovsk (UAH 6.8 billion) and Odesa (UAH 6 billion) Regions.

PrivatBank, Raiffeisen Bank, Ukrgasbank, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Credit Agricole Bank and FUIB Bank issued most of the loans to farmers.

