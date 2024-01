During the eighteenth Ramstein meeting, the allies will discuss the provision of further military aid to Kyiv despite the underfunding of the United States.

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said this during a briefing on Monday, January 22.

"This meeting is just another opportunity to get together and discuss exactly what Ukraine needs. And as you know, the United States is a partner in managing some of the coalitions, including the training of some of the F-16 pilots that Ukraine will receive. So, it will be one more opportunity to touch on certain milestones that need to be achieved," Singh said.

The official did not begin to discuss the training of the Ukrainian military but noted that it will be about the activation of other countries.

"We know that Ukraine's priorities continue to include artillery, munitions, and air defense. I'm not going to preempt other announcements that may be made or say that other countries are going to take over, but you heard the president say that we ... we are in this with Ukraine for a long time," Singh stressed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Estonia has prepared a military strategy plan for Western countries that will help Ukraine win the war against the aggressor state of russia in three years. The document is intended for all member countries of the Ramstein workgroup.

The main thesis of the plan is that the West should not be afraid to help Ukraine in the war. The document is a kind of call to the countries participating in the Ramstein working group that for Ukraine to win the war, the consolidation of Western countries and a very small contribution is needed.