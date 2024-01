Shmyhal and Fico meet in Uzhhorod to discuss bilateral relations and Slovakia's support for EU decisions

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met in Uzhhorod to discuss bilateral relations and Slovakia's support for European initiatives.

Shmyhal announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today in Uzhhorod we are holding a meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico. Our bilateral relations and support for European initiatives are on the agenda," he wrote.

Shmyhal added that he expects a constructive and practical dialogue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Fico insisted on Tuesday, January 23, that life in the Ukrainian capital is "absolutely normal" and there is no war just a few hours after russian missiles fell on Kyiv.

Earlier, Shmyhal announced that he plans to meet with Fico in the coming weeks to discuss all urgent issues and remove possible obstacles on the way to the allocation of EUR 50 billion by the European Union to Ukraine.

In January, Fico expressed support for Hungary's decision to veto the allocation of EUR 50 billion from the EU budget to help Ukraine.