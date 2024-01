Businessman, founder of investment company Concord Capital Ihor Mazepa said that UAH 21 million were paid for him by friends and partners.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am infinitely grateful to friends, partners and the entire united business community for their comprehensive support in such a difficult time, in particular, for the unprecedented generosity and promptness in collecting funds for the bail," Mazepa wrote.

He added that "I am not completely satisfied with the decision of the Kyiv Appeal Court, which reduced the bail to UAH 21 million, against the sky-high prosecutor's wish of UAH 700 million, I am very grateful to the judges, because they gave me the opportunity to continue my fight for justice under normal conditions, which guarantees the principle of adversarial litigation".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mazepa, who is suspected of organizing a scheme to seize 7 hectares of land near the Kyiv HEPP in 2013, was released from custody on bail. The Kyiv Appeal Court reduced Mazepa's bail from UAH 350 million to UAH 21 million, which he paid and left the pretrial detention center.