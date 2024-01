Businessman, owner of Concorde Capital company Ihor Mazepa, suspected of organizing a scheme to acquire 7 hectares of land near the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant in 2013, was released from custody on bail.

This was reported to Forbes by the company's press service, as well as the lawyers of the company representing Ihor Mazepa's interests.

"Ihor Mazepa was released from the pretrial detention center in connection with the payment of bail, which was determined by the appellate authority," the law firm said in a statement.

It will be recalled that the Pecherskyi District Court took businessman and investment banker Ihor Mazepa into custody with an alternative bail of UAH 349.7 million. Mazepa noted that he considers the bail amount unaffordable.

Lawyers of businessman and investment banker, founder of Concorde Capital Ihor Mazepa appealed his arrest with a bail of almost UAH 350 million.

Hromadske reported that on January 23, the Kyiv Appeal Court considered an appeal against the ruling of the Pecherskyi District Court, according to which businessman Ihor Mazepa was taken into custody with the possibility of paying almost UAH 350 million in bail. The entrepreneur was kept in custody, however, the bail was reduced to UAH 21 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 18, on the Ukrainian-Polish border in the Lviv Region, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained Ihor Mazepa, the founder of the Concorde Capital investment company. Later, the businessman's brother Yurii Mazepa was also detained.

The press service of one of the largest investment companies in Ukraine, Concorde Capital, stated that the detention of its founder, Ihor Mazepa, is related to his public position regarding increased pressure from law enforcement agencies on Ukrainian business owners.