48-year-old Denys Shmyhal, who has been in the position of Prime Minister since March 4, 2020 - for 1,422 calendar days today, has set a record for the tenure of Prime Minister of independent Ukraine, surpassing Mykola Azarov by this indicator. who served as Prime Minister from March 11, 2010 to January 28, 2014, i.e. 1,420 days.

During Shmyhal's premiership, almost the entire Cabinet of Ministers changed.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, mentioned in his Telegram channel that when Shmyhal was appointed, everyone predicted that he would not last a year.

"I remember that when he was appointed, everyone predicted that he would not even last a year... and here is the irony of fate for you," he wrote.

During the period of independence, 18 Prime Ministers changed in Ukraine.

Before Shmyhal, Mykola Azarov was in office the longest (3 years, 10 months and 17 days), Oleksii Honcharuk was the shortest (he was in office from August 29, 2019 to March 4, 2020 - 6 months and 4 days, or 189 days).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 4, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Denys Shmyhal as Prime Minister, who previously held the position of Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Community and Territorial Development in Oleksii Honcharuk's government from February 4, 2020.

Before his appointment to the government, from August 1, 2019, he held the position of the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Administration. Previously, Shmyhal was the head of the Burshtyn thermal power plant (Ivano-Frankivsk Region).