Mazepa arrested and allowed to be released on UAH 350 million bail

The Pecherskyi District Court has detained businessman and investment banker Ihor Mazepa with an alternative of bail.

The court made such a decision in the evening on Friday, a correspondent of the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The prosecutor's request to elect a preventive measure to Ihor Mazepa... to satisfy partially. Apply to Mazepa Ihor Oleksandrovych a preventive measure in the form of detention. At the same time, to determine to Mazepa an alternative in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 349.7 million," the judge announced.

The preventive measure is valid until February 27 inclusive.

Mazepa was taken into custody in the courtroom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Concord said that the detention of Ihor Mazepa is associated with his position in defense of business in Ukraine.

Businessman Mazepa was to be arrested with an alternative of UAH 700 million bail.

Mazepa is suspected of organizing a scheme to seize 7 hectares of land near the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant.

On January 18, employees of the SBI, together with the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police, detained the businessman, the organizer of a scheme of illegal seizure of land on which critical infrastructure hydraulic structures of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Station are located, during an attempt to travel abroad.