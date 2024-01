Russians hit Kharkiv again last night. At least 9 people injured

In the evening of Tuesday, January 23, the russian occupiers launched missile attacks on the central part of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, residential buildings, shops, an educational institution were damaged, and people were also injured. There were two sources of ignition on a total area of 15 square meters.

This is stated in the message of the State Emergency Service.

Thus, 16 people, including 2 children, were evacuated by the State Emergency Service. All nearby buildings were also surveyed.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided support to local residents.

According to preliminary information, at least 9 people were injured.

6 units of equipment and 40 personnel of the State Emergency Service worked at the scene.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff specified that in the combined missile attack on Ukraine on January 23, the aggressor state, the russian federation, used 44 means of air attack. Air defense forces destroyed 22 russian missiles.

In particular, it hit Kharkiv. It was reported that at least 7 people were killed as a result of russian missile strikes on Kharkiv in the morning of January 23.

In addition, on the evening of January 23, russian occupation forces attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv for the third time in a day.