The death toll from a massive missile strike on Kharkiv increased to 7 people.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The death toll in Kharkiv has risen to seven. Rescuers took out the body of another killed woman from the rubble. Data is being established," it was said.

Before that, 6 victims of the russian attack in Kharkiv were reported - as a result of strikes by the russian federation, a 21-year-old woman was killed. The body of the deceased was being released from the rubble of the house by rescuers.

It is also known that as a result of the russian attack, 51 people were injured, including, in particular, 4 children and adolescents - 10, 12, 14 and 17 years old, their condition is average. It was known that among adults 5 were in serious condition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the morning shelling, the russian occupiers fired more than 40 missiles of various types in Ukraine. The air defense forces managed to shoot down 21 enemy air targets.

According to the State Emergency Service, the russian occupiers targeted residential high-rise buildings in Kharkiv, causing significant damage. An educational institution and other civilian infrastructure were also destroyed.

Meanwhile, the enemy continues to attack Ukrainian cities: in the evening of January 23, over the Dnipro District in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, the Defense Forces destroyed a Kh-59 missile of the russian occupiers.