NBU will defend in court legality of decisions on application of influence measures to Concord Bank

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will defend in court the legality of the decisions on the application of influence measures to JSC JSCB Concord in the form of a written warning, as well as in the form of revocation of the banking license and liquidation of the bank, challenged in court by individual-plaintiff.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In June 2022, the National Bank applied two measures of influence to JSC JSCB Concord: a written warning and a fine of UAH 60.4 million.

In 2022, JSC JSCB Concord appealed the fine in court.

In August 2023, the National Bank made a decision to revoke the banking license of JSC JSCB Concord and liquidate it, which was informed to the public in accordance with the procedure established by law.

This decision was also challenged in court by another individual-plaintiff in 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 56.22% of the shares of Concord Bank belong to Olena Sosiedka, and 43.76% to Yuliya Sosiedka.