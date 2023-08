The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine decided to revoke the banking license of JSC AKB Concord and liquidate it from August 1, 2023.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The share of the financial institution was 0.17% of the assets of solvent banks, so its withdrawal from the market will not affect the stability of the banking sector of Ukraine.

The corresponding decision was adopted in accordance with Article 77 of the Law of Ukraine "On Banks and Banking Activities" in connection with the bank's systematic violation of the requirements of the legislation in the field of prevention and countermeasures against the legalization (laundering) of income.

In addition, over the past two years, the National Bank, based on the results of supervision in the field of AML/FT, applied such measures of influence to the bank as a fine in the total amount of UAH 60.4 million and a written warning for violations committed by the bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 56.22% of the shares of Concord Bank belong to Olena Sosiedka, and 43.76% to Yuliya Sosiedka.

On July 21, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to nationalize Sense Bank and buy it for UAH 1.