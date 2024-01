The Cabinet of Ministers transfers UAH 9.6 billion from revenues to the state budget of personal income tax from the military for the procurement of weapons, equipment and ammunition.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He recalled that last fall, the executive and legislative authorities harmoniously decided to redirect personal income tax funds paid by the military from the budgets of communities to the special fund of the state budget.

"Thus, this year we received an additional resource - plus UAH 51 billion for the development of the military-industrial complex and more than UAH 43 billion for the production of drones. At the same time, it was decided that 10% of the military personal income tax would be sent directly to military units. Therefore, today we transfer UAH 9.6 billion to the Defense Forces for the purchase of weapons, equipment, ammunition, and protective equipment," he said.

Shmyhal assured that the financial capacity of the communities was not affected.

According to him, in 2023 they received UAH 43.8 billion more to their budgets than in the year before last, the state also transferred about UAH 184 billion in the form of transfers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 19, Shmyhal said that the Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate a record UAH 17.5 billion for the arrangement of defense lines.

According to the Prime Minister, these funds will be allocated for the construction of engineering and fortifications, relevant equipment and a system of non-explosive barriers.

In November, the Verkhovna Rada approved a law that directs personal income tax of the military to the state budget instead of local budgets for directing to military needs.