During the morning shelling, the russian occupiers fired more than 40 missiles of various types across Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 21 enemy air targets.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the russians once again used the tactics of a combined missile attack, using cruise, ballistic, and anti-aircraft guided missiles.

In total, 41 enemy targets were detected in the airspace of Ukraine this morning, among them:

15 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from six Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area — Engels, RF);

12 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area — Belgorod and Voronezh Oblasts);

8 X-22 missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from Bryansk and Oryol Oblasts — in the direction of the Kharkiv Region and Sumy Region;

4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod Oblasts — in the direction of the Kharkiv Region;

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles from two Su-34 aircraft (launch area — Belgorod Oblasts — RF).

"As a result of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces of the Defense Forces, the following were destroyed: — 15 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and one guided air missile Kh -59,″ wrote Zaluzhnyi.

He emphasized the importance of the fact that not all russian missiles that attacked using a ballistic trajectory were able to reach their targets.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as a result of the morning missile attack by the occupiers, the arrivals were recorded in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, previously announced that as of 8:45 a.m., five dead people were known. At least 40 more people were injured.