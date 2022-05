The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 44.7 million to the Ministry of Justice for the maintenance of prisoners of war (POWs) in camps and areas for their maintenance.

This is stated in order No. 352 dated May 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The money was allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget.

In early April, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for keeping prisoners of war in accordance with international law.

The Ministry of Justice was instructed to identify and re-profil the institutions for the execution of sentences of the State Penitentiary Service into camps for keeping prisoners of war; create sites for the detention of prisoners of war in institutions for the execution of sentences and pre-trial detention centers; organize the accommodation, maintenance, security and medical support of prisoners of war in camps and areas for their maintenance.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in March, the Verkhovna Rada allowed the keeping of prisoners of war in correctional colonies and detention centers during martial law.

In mid-March, the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories reported that there were officially 562 Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.