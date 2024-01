Cabinet agrees on appointment by Zelenskyy of Fedorov as Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Chair to

The Cabinet of Ministers has agreed on draft decrees of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the dismissal of the Chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Yurii Malashko and the appointment of the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov to this post.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine: appointed Fedorov Ivan Serhiiovych as the Chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration. Malashko Yurii Anatoliiovych was dismissed from the post of the Chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in February 2023 appointed Yurii Malashko as the Chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

Malashko was previously the acting head of the Anti-Terrorist Center under the SSU, the head of the Joint Center for the Coordination of Search, Release of Illegally Deprived Persons in the Area of ​ ​ National Security and Defense, Repulsing and Deterring Armed Aggression of the russian federation in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions under the SSU.

Fedorov, 35, has been the mayor of Melitopol since December 2020.

During the russian-Ukrainian war after the occupation of Melitopol in March 2022 by russian troops, he refused to cooperate with the invaders.

On March 11, he was kidnapped by the russian military.

After six days of captivity, Fedorov was exchanged for 9 captured russian soldiers.