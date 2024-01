In the Black Sea, the number of warships of the russian occupation army capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles increased again.

This was reported by the press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine on January 23.

"The storm is gradually abating in the Black Sea. The enemy ship group has been replenished with one more submarine missile carrier," the message reads.

It is noted that now the total salvo of russian ships at sea is 20 Kalibr missiles.

In this regard, the level of missile danger was determined to be very high.

Ukrainians were urged not to ignore air warning signals and to go to shelter in case of their announcement.

We will remind you that a day earlier, on January 22, the Ukrainian military reported that two missile carriers of the occupiers were on combat duty in the Black Sea. Up to 14 Kalibr missiles are on board.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this morning the russian occupiers launched a new massive missile attack on Ukraine, firing more than 40 aerial targets.

According to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the air defense forces managed to shoot down 21 russian missiles.