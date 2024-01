After the suspension of the blockade on January 17 of the three checkpoints Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska and Korczowa-Krakovets, almost 5,000 trucks left for Poland.

This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - the Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the largest checkpoint Yahodyn has restored its capacity at the level of 600 trucks per day.

"This indicator is even higher than it was before the blockade. The number of trucks leaving through Krakovets and Rava-Ruska is increasing. We are evaluating the effectiveness of the decision at Nyzhankovychi - Malhowice, where registration in eCherha is temporarily suspended. While the checkpoint does not work at full capacity, but must pass 150 empty trucks per day, as was the case during the operation of eCherha. It is important that all checkpoints work at maximum capacity," Kubrakov noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish transporters who previously blocked three checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, in agreement with the Polish government, decided to suspend their protest until March 1.

On November 6, 2023, Polish carriers started a strike at the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.