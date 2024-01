Carriers blocking three checkpoints on the border with Ukraine will suspend their protest until March 1, according to an agreement with the Polish government.

This was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure Dariusz Klimczak, writes TVN24.

According to him, on Tuesday, the Ministry of Infrastructure signed an agreement with carriers, which does not mean the end of the dialogue, but "intensive negotiations".

"This protest is interdisciplinary. It affects many areas of international politics and domestic politics. The complexity of the issues led to the fact that negotiations and work lasted for more than a month. The protest will be stopped until March 1," the Minister said.

He added that from now on, constructive negotiations are starting, "which are expected to bring a concrete result." "We have a lot of work ahead of us," the Minister said.

"If we cannot find a solution, we will return to the border," protest leader Rafal Mekler promised.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, January 15, farmers from Romania blocked the movement of Ukrainian trucks through the Porubne - Siret and Krasnoilsk - Vikovu de Sus checkpoints.

Meanwhile, Polish carriers are going to suspend the blocking of checkpoints on the border with Ukraine on the morning of Wednesday, January 17. This will be a temporary measure, there is no talk of a final end to the protests.