The Pecherskyi Court of Kyiv imprisoned Roman Hrynkevych until March 17, with the alternative of posting a bail of UAH 500 million.

This is reported by Radio Svoboda.

Hrynkevych Jr.'s lawyers have already announced that they will appeal the preventive measure.

Roman Hrynkevych, together with his father Ihor, is involved in the case of corruption during the purchase of clothes for the Ministry of Defense. It is previously known that Ihor Hrynvevych won a tender for the supply of clothing and food for the Ukrainian army through front companies, received money, but fulfilled his obligations either incompletely or with a long delay. With this, according to the version of the accusation, he caused damage to the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 22, law enforcement agencies detained the son of Lviv businessman Hrynkevych, Roman, while trying to travel abroad in the Odesa Region.

Earlier, on the initiative of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the property of the family and controlled campaigns of the Lviv businessman Hrynkevych, one of the largest suppliers of the Ministry of Defense, who tried to bribe the investigative bureau, were arrested.

Ihor Hrynkevych was charged with causing losses to the state budget of Ukraine amounting to nearly a billion hryvnias.

The State Bureau of Investigation did not immediately arrest the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych, because it could not collect evidence of his guilt in time.

After the corruption scandal, the artist Sonia Moroziuk announced that she was breaking off her engagement to Roman Hrynkevych.