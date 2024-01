Son of businessman Hrynkevych detained while trying to leave country

Law enforcement authorities detained the son of Lviv businessman Hrynkevych, Roman, while trying to travel abroad in the Odesa Region.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The fifth figure was detained in Odesa while organizing an attempt to cross the border illegally," said the Prosecutor General.

He was arrested this morning.

Kostin did not specify the details of the detention.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation did not immediately arrest the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych, because it could not collect evidence of his guilt in time.

After the corruption scandal, the artist Sonia Moroziuk announced that she was breaking off her engagement to Roman Hrynkevych.

Earlier, on the initiative of the State Bureau of Investigation, the property of the family and controlled campaigns of the Lviv businessman Hrynkevych, one of the largest suppliers of the Ministry of Defense, who tried to bribe the investigative bureau, were arrested.

Ihor Hrynkevych was charged with causing losses to the state budget of Ukraine amounting to nearly a billion hryvnias.

The wife of the scandalous businessman Ihor Hrynkevych resigned from her position as a teacher at Lviv Polytechnic University.