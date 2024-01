Russian occupation troops lost 12 times more equipment in the battles for Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, than the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

An OSINT analyst, author of studies within the framework of the ORYX project Andy Schneider announced this on his X (Twitter) account on Monday, January 22.

Since the beginning of the battles for Avdiivka, the russian occupiers have lost 531 units of military equipment, while the losses of the Armed Forces number 43 units, the analyst noted. In particular, the aggressor's troops lost 169 tanks, the Ukrainian defenders - 20. In addition, the invaders lost 293 armored fighting vehicles, the Armed Forces - 14.

“Oryx’s updated list of losses for the Avdiivka area. Ukrainian vs Russian losses. The rate is insane and indicates the complete incompetence of the Russian military leadership. The losses recorded by Oryx are only those that have been visually confirmed,” Schneider emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 11 tanks, 23 armored fighting vehicles and 21 artillery systems of russians per day on January 21.

On January 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 10 tanks and 11 armored fighting vehicles of the enemy.

On January 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 20 tanks, 19 artillery systems and 35 armored fighting vehicles of the russian invaders.