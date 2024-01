On January 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated another 760 russian invaders, ten tanks, and 11 armored combat vehicles.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to January 21, 2024, approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 376,030 (+760);

tanks ‒ 6,181 (+10) units;

armored combat vehicles ‒ 11,466 (+11) units;

artillery systems – 8,875 (+7) units;

MLRS – 968 (+1) units;

air defense equipment ‒ 655 (+1) units;

planes – 331 (+0) units;

helicopters – 324 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 6,936 (+2);

cruise missiles ‒ 1,818 (+0);

ships/boats ‒ 23 (+0) units;

submarines – 1 (+0) unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 11,862 (+14) units;

special equipment ‒ 1,392 (+3).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the past day, January 20, there were 80 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the russian occupiers.

Also, the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that on January 20, the russian invaders managed to advance along the Kupiyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and capture the village of Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Region.