Training of Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighters can last up to 9 months - Pentagon

Training of Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighters can last up to 9 months. Pentagon Press Secretary, General Patrick Ryder stated this at a video briefing.

According to him, the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 can last from 5 to 9 months. Ryder specified that the timing of the end of training will depend on the individual skills of the pilots.

Previously, the minimum projected training period was named three months, or "several months."

Earlier, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said that the first F-16 fighters could appear in Ukraine in the spring of 2024. About 150 aircraft would be enough to effectively protect the airspace.

Recall, the day before, the U.S. ambassador confirmed the start of training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in Arizona.