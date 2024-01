On January 15, the Ginger dredger sank on the territory of the Mykolaiv seaport, causing a leak of petroleum products.

It was reported by the State Environmental Inspectorate of the South-Western District.

It is noted that the next day state inspectors conducted an inspection at the scene and took water samples. Re-samples were taken on January 19.

"According to the results of laboratory tests in samples on January 16, an excess of the content of petroleum products was established by 7-8 times. In samples taken on January 19, the excess content of petroleum products is 15-16 times," the report said.

The State Inspectorate provided requests to take measures to eliminate pollution.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the summer the beaches of Odesa were declared unsuitable for swimming due to a significant deterioration in the condition of water in open water (sea, estuary) and a real danger to the health of the population of Odesa.

As of June 15, the Ministry of Health noted that the indicators of river and sea water in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa Regions were deteriorating. The worst situation was in the Odesa Region.

Meanwhile, the Odesa Region banned swimming in the sea, as well as fishing and seafood catch in open water.